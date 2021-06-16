Health D-G: Malaysia records 5,151 new Covid-19 infections today

People shop for groceries at the Mercato Solaris supermarket in Mont Kiara June 7, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Health Ministry reported 5,151 new Covid-19 infections today.



This brings the cumulative infections in the country to 673,026 cases.



“Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 1,914, followed by Negri Sembilan at 607, Sarawak at 570 and Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur at 480,” said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter update.



Case numbers were also high in states such as Johor which recorded 392 cases, Kedah at 228 and Kelantan at 280 cases.



MORE TO COME