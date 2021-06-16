Conference of Rulers’ meet over? Johor Sultan motorcade exit Istana Negara after 5pm

A car carrying Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was seen leaving the Istana Negara, June 16, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A motorcade bearing the Johor royal insignia was seen leaving Istana Negara here at 5.17pm today, nearly five hours after it arrived for the special Conference of Rulers’ meeting to discuss the current Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia among other matters.

Trumpets sounded at Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s departure from the palace gates. The Johor sultan was among the early arrivals for the special meeting today, clocking in at 12.02pm.

At 5.55pm, vehicles belonging to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Muhammad Zuki Ali, Chief of the Armed Forces General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani were seen departing from the palace in succession.

The three civil servants had been called to the palace earlier, believed to brief the Rulers on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

Today’s special meeting was held following a series of audiences granted individually by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to key political party leaders amid growing public discontent with the government’s management of the pandemic that has seen total lockdown measures prolong.

