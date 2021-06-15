Malaysia gives conditional nod for CanSino, J&J Covid-19 vaccines, approves Pfizer for those aged 12 and above

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson&Johnson; logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Malaysia has given conditional approval for two new vaccine variants which need only one dose to be administered, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

The vaccines are the Convidecia Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector), produced by CanSino Biologics Inc, China, and the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Dr Noor Hisham announced that the Comirnaty vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech has also been approved for use in those aged 12 and above.

MORE TO COME



