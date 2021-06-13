Cops probing fund collection for bail of food delivery riders nabbed over Sungai Way brawl

Mohd Fakhruddin said police did not ask for any payment for bail on the detainees on the detainees. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Police are tracking down the Facebook account owner of ‘Gabungan Pertubuhan- Pertubuhan Pembela Islam’ (Alliance of Islamic Defenders Organisations), for allegedly launching a fund collection purportedly to pay bail for five food delivery riders who were remanded following a brawl with a customer in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya on Friday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the collection under the name ‘Tabung Kilat Ikat Jamin Rider Foodpanda’ (Foodpanda Riders Bail Flash Fund) claimed that the five riders needed to pay bail money of about RM3,000 to RM4,000 per person.

Donations were to be channelled into a local bank account, believed to belong to the alliance, he told Bernama today.

“Police have not asked for any payment for bail on the detainees and suspect that there are individuals or associations who are taking advantage of the situation by trying to collect funds for personal interests.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code for alleged cheating and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998, and the account owner will be summoned soon to help with the investigation,” he said.

In the 2.30pm incident on Friday, the five food delivery riders, aged between 19 and 40, were nabbed for assaulting a 29-year-old customer, who allegedly used a username that was sensitive to Islam.

Mohd Fakhruddin said the six men (the five riders and the customer) were remanded for two days and police will scrutinise the investigation results for further action. — Bernama