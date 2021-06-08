Khairy: Putrajaya aims to vaccinate three million Johoreans against Covid-19 by end Oct

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Khairy Jamaluddin visit the mega vaccination centre at the Persada International Convention Centre in Johor Baru, June 8, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 8 — Three million people in Johor should receive their Covid-19 vaccinations by the end of October this year, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He said the target figure for the state could be achieved if the country did not face issues related to vaccine supply.

“The National Immunisation Programme in collaboration with the state government has devised several strategies to ensure that the state is able to reach the target.

“In order to achieve the three million target for Johor, we will need to increase the daily vaccine recipients from 14,000 a day to 50,000 a day.

“This will be done in stages and by September, we are targeting to vaccine 30,000 people per day,” said Khairy, who is also the science, technology and innovation minister after he jointly chaired Johor’s Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force meeting with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad in Kota Iskandar here.

Khairy said among the strategies discussed with the state government was to include more private healthcare providers under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“The state government has also suggested to open up more mega Covid-19 vaccination centres in each district for Johor.

“The federal government will be looking into this suggestion, as well as including private hospitals and clinics to make this a success,” he said.

In addition to that, Khairy said the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer has given their assurance in supplying more vaccines to Malaysia.

He said Pfizer has agreed to supply about 25 million doses to the country by the third quarter of this year.