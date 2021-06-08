Bersatu Youth hoping to station 5,000 volunteers at vaccination centres nationwide

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said each participant would serve for 100 hours each over a period of one month under the mission. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, June 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth targets 5,000 of its members participating in the 100-Hour Voluntary Service Mission to assist the frontliners at the vaccine administering centres (PPV) across the country.

The wing’s chief, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said each participant would serve for 100 hours each over a period of one month under the mission which began yesterday.

“It’s up to the respective divisions to determine who is willing to contribute time and money to this welfare effort,” he told reporters after visiting the PPV at the Seremban City Council hall today.

On the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVAC) programme, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal who is also Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, said so far 3,000 volunteers have been mobilised with each of them given a daily allowance of RM50 to help manage and supervise the vaccination process at each of the PPV.

He said currently, 30,000 volunteers have registered with the Youth and Sports Ministry and any additional number under the MyVAC programme would depend on the budget approved by the Cabinet.

He added that almost 80 per cent of the volunteers have been vaccinated. — Bernama