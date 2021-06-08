A week on, arrests show 970 people still flouting Covid-19 SOPs under total lockdown

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) officers patrol around Taman Tasik Shah Alam following the closure of all public parks during movement control order (MCO 3.0) June 3, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The authorities arrested 970 people yesterday for various breaches of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that 917 were fined while 49 were remanded for investigations. Another four were released on bail.

“Among the recorded offences were not obeying physical distancing (265), not wearing face masks (203), illegal crossing of state/district/eating at premises (133), failing to record their details in premises (117), going over the limit allowed inside a vehicle (111), and others (21),” he said in a statement.

Ismail said the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the police conducted 87,892 inspections yesterday.

He added that 21 migrants were arrested as part of Operation Benteng yesterday, and five land vehicles were seized.