Covid-19: 23 cases of S. African variant detected in Kelantan

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, June 6 — A total of 23 Covid-19 cases involving the South African variant have been detected in Kelantan so far, said State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

All cases recorded involved locals and the latest involved the Padang Tembak cluster and Kampung Bunut Susu.

“Therefore, the community is being urged to maintain standard operating procedure compliance and remain at home if there are no important matters to attend to in an effort to overcome this pandemic,” he told reporters in Tanjung Chat, here, today.

Kelantan recorded a total of 270 new Covid-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 30,142 while there are 7,596 active cases.

On the development of PKRCs in Kelantan, Dr Zaini said the JKNK was in “standby mode” and had identified several new locations to be used as PKRCs if the Covid-19 cases record more than 600 a day.

He said one of the locations identified is the Institut Belia Negara in Bachok which can accommodate up to 400 people.

“Until today, the trend of daily cases in Kelantan has shown a decrease compared to before. If you look at this trend, the existing PKRC is still able to accommodate the number of patients.

“However, we hope that daily cases can go down as much as possible,” he said, adding that the 15 existing PKRCs can currently accommodate 1,800 patients.

Regarding the vaccination outreach programme, Dr Zaini said the JKNK would expand the programme in each district to facilitate and expedite the people to get the Covid-19 vaccine injections, with the cooperation of the area leaders and related agencies. — Bernama