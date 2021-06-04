RM9.3m allocated for Phase Two of targeted Covid-19 aid in Pahang, says MB

Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the Pahang has allocated RM9.3 million for the second phase of the targeted Bantuan Prihatin Pahang (BPP) Covid-19 assistance to the people of the state. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 4 ― The Pahang government has allocated RM9.3 million for the second phase of the targeted Bantuan Prihatin Pahang (BPP) Covid-19 assistance to the people of the state, to ease their burden following the pandemic, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the assistance, in the form of cash and food baskets, would be distributed to those whose income had been affected due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) and the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) as part of efforts to break the chain of transmission of the virus infection.

“Among those receiving this assistance are boat operators and tour guides, school canteen operators and their employees, delivery service providers, e-hailing drivers as well as volunteers at vaccination centres (PPVs).

“Also receiving the assistance are the Orang Asli community via the Tok Batin or village head, members of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) and the Malaysian Ex-Police Association as well as art activists,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy said the other recipients were residents under the village security and development committee (JKKK), settlement security and development committee (JKKR) and new village security and development committee (JKKB).

The aid distribution will be carried out as soon as possible to ease the burden of the recipients.

Wan Rosdy said the new allocation brought the total BPP Covid-19 for this year to RM17.1 million, with the first phase allocation of RM7.8 million announced on May 24.

Among the people who received the benefits in the first phase are the hardcore poor, persons with disabilities (PwD), taxi drivers and senior citizens over 80 years old who receive assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM). ― Bernama