UMS ready to administer 1,000 vaccine doses a day

KOTA KINABALU, June 3 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah is ready to administer 1,000 doses of vaccine a day through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

UMS vice-chancellor Datuk Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said the university was among the 19 public universities and institutions of higher learning (IPT) listed as vaccination centres (PPV).

“The university management has approved the proposal to turn UMS into a PPV on May 25. The Higher Education Ministry has set the 1,000 doses a day for Universiti Malaysia Sabah Hospital (HUMS) to speed up the vaccination process among the community.

“HUMS has made preparations to ensure smooth vaccination process at the campus. UMS thanks the Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad for the trust and responsibility given,” he said in a statement here today.

Since Covid-19 was first detected, Taufiq said UMS had been directly involved in helping the Sabah government curb the spread of the pandemic.

“We have been used as one of the Covid-19 sample test centres and with the experience, expertise and equipment we have, UMS or specifically HUMS is able to shoulder the responsibilities given,” he said. — Bernama