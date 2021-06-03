Johor MB, exco pledge three months’ salary to stem Covid-19

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) and his state executive council today agreed to donate three months of their salaries to the Johor State Disaster Fund as part of their commitment to stem the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 2 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and his state executive council today agreed to donate three months of their salaries to the Johor State Disaster Fund as part of their commitment to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hasni said the contribution from June to August this year would be used to increase the state government’s ability to manage the rising Covid-19 infections.

He said a total of RM44.83 million in contributions had been received from various parties since the fund was established last year and RM41.65 million already used for the benefit of Johoreans.

“To increase funds and increase public health capacity, I invite all Johor elected representatives to contribute part of the allowance received into the Johor State Disaster Fund to assist the people.

“I also call on the private sector, corporations, government-linked companies and concerned individuals to contribute to the fund to assist as well as to benefit more people in need,” Hasni said in a statement.

The move by the Johor government follows Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement last Monday that ministers and deputy ministers will not take their salaries for three months starting June as part of their contribution to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Johor, several other state government administrations have also taken similar initiatives, including Perak and Penang.

Hasni said the state government also agreed to extend the land tax payment period this year until September 30 with a rebate of 10 per cent.

“A late fine in 2021, which is 20 per cent with a minimum rate of RM10 that should be imposed from June 1 will only be imposed from October 1.

“The extension of this deadline will be able to provide sufficient time for owners to fulfil their responsibilities to pay their land tax.

“The state government greatly appreciates the efforts and commitment of all owners to settle their land tax payments within the stipulated period,” said Hasni.