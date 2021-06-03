Dr Mahathir says wrote to Agong about govt unchecked by Parliament, yet to get reply

Pejuang chairman Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media during a press conference at Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya January 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Pejuang has written a letter to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to express its concerns about the current government’s conduct in making and enforcing new laws, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad disclosed today.

The former prime minister said the letter written last Monday was to convey his new political outfit’s unease at how the government was running the country unchecked due to the suspension of Parliament since a nationwide Emergency was proclaimed last January.

“We believe that the King is an umbrella of protection for the citizens. Then when the citizens are disappointed, when no one is there to take note of their concerns, including the government, then we look to the Kings to solve our problem

“If not the King and not the government, then who? So how can our country let a cruel government continue without any regulation from anyone?” he told a virtual news conference this afternoon.

However, he said there has been no reply.

Dr Mahathir resigned from office in February last year, following the collapse of his Pakatan Harapan government.

He has since criticised his successor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and accused his former party colleague of being a dictator during the Emergency to curb dissent through the Emergency Ordinances instead of trying to end the Covid-19 pandemic.