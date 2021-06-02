PM thanks Malaysia’s civil servants for three-months allowance cut in solidarity with Covid-19 fight

Muhyiddin also thanked all civil servants who have been directly or indirectly involved in handling the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year now. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The prime minister today thanked Malaysia’s civil servants for contributing to the nation’s fight against Covid-19 by taking a cut to their monthly allowances for three months.

In a Facebook post today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he appreciated and welcomed the solidarity shown by the civil servants through the allowance cut as announced yesterday by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“This solidarity also reflects the support of civil servants towards the struggle of frontliners who are working endlessly (berusaha tanpa henti) to curb and protect all of us from the Covid-19 pandemic infections,” he said.

Muhyiddin also thanked all civil servants who have been directly or indirectly involved in handling the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year now.

