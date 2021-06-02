Penang excos contribute one-month salary to state Covid-19 fund

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference in George Town April 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 2 — Penang state excos have decided to contribute their June salary to the Penang Covid-19 Fund.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the decision on the contribution was made at the state exco meeting earlier today.

“The decision was made as a sign of solidarity in our efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the state,” he said in a brief statement today.

He said the contribution will be put to good use including for public health and for the state’s overall economic development.

This is the second time that state excos have contributed their salaries to the fund. They did the same for the first time last year at the beginning of the pandemic.