MoH confirms special Covid-19 vaccination centre in Selangor for people with disabilities

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A drive-through vaccination centre specifically for people with disabilities (OKU) and their carers in Ara Damansara will begin operating next week, the Health Ministry (MoH) confirmed today.

The centre, an initiative between the OKU Central non-governmental organisation and the MoH, will be situated at the Sime Darby Plantations headquarters in Ara Damansara, Selangor.

“(Yes) it’s valid according to the CITF,” said an MoH official when asked to verify a message announcing the centre.

CITF is the abbreviation for the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force.

According to the message, the centre will be offering vaccination to people with disabilities aged 18 and over residing in the Klang Valley, regardless of whether they were registered under the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“Their carers driving them to the centres can also get vaccinated if they wish to, and this is for those above the age of 18 only.

“This programme is set to begin at the end of next week, please take this opportunity,” read the circular, stressing all entries submitted to them should be purely on a voluntary basis.

It added that an official announcement of the initiative will be made by the Ministry of Science Technology and Information soon and urged those interested to register in the meantime.

Those interested to sign up can do so here.