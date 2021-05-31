Decentralise and let state administrations decide SOPs, Guan Eng tells govt

A woman has her temperature checked before entering Pasar Besar Gunung Rapat in Ipoh May 24, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said that the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOP) should be decentralised as this would help to contain the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Bagan MP added that Putrajaya should allow state governments to decide which business sectors are allowed to operate, subject to strict guidelines, instead of concentrating all powers in federal ministries.

“Decentralisation should be the way forward to make such essential government services more readily available, accessible and affordable.

“With most government services closed down under this total lockdown, how can the rakyat seek help, particularly when they reside far from Putrajaya,” he said in a statement.

Lim said as letters allowing interstate and inter-district travel from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) expire today, sectors other than manufacturing would suffer as many complaints have surfaced that people are unable to get in contact with their relevant ministries to obtain travel approval letters.

“This has resulted in greater confusion especially when the ministries cannot be contacted. There are many complaints of failing to get access to both NSC and ministries either at their hotlines or their websites.

“The public has lost confidence in the IT expertise of the PN government, when PN failed spectacularly during the online registration exercise for the AstraZeneca vaccines despite spending RM70 million,” he said.

The NSC refers to the National Security Council and PN to Perikatan Nasional.

Lim said that decentralisation would make it more convenient for businesses and the public, who can go to their respective state government offices instead of travelling all the way to Putrajaya.

“...State governments should be given the opportunity to show whether they are up to the standard, play their role and make decisions.

“The people have nothing to lose when expert advice seemed to be overruled or ignored by incompetent and unqualified ministers,” he said.

On May 28, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will be placed under a two-week total lockdown from June 1 to June 14, during which all non-essential services and activities will be prohibited.