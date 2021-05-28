Transport minister: Kelana Jaya LRT line repaired after train crash, no more delays

Light Rail Transit System (LRT) train passengers wait their turn to board the train to their respective destinations at Pasar Seni LRT Station, May 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said there will no longer be delays on the Kelana Jaya LRT line due to damage caused by a two-train crash earlier this week.

He said the recovery team by Prasarana and monitored by Public Land Transport Agency (Apad) has ensured that the debris from the collision on Monday has been cleared and the railway repaired.

He said the reported delays happened because there had been only one line in service at the affected section and power was cut to the Dang Wangi Kg Baru, Ampang Park, Damai, and KLCC stations.

“When the power is off, it will give the effect of a station in the same loop. Involve the station from Damai to Pasar Seni.

“This route has only one track. That is why I would like to say that when there is only one track, of course the service time will be long,” he told a press conference today.

MORE TO COME