Tree near Muzium Negara topples during KL storm, two passing motorists miraculously survive

A car was destroyed after being hit by fallen trees during heavy rain at Jalan Travers in front of the National Museum today May 27, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Two people were trapped when a thunderstorm uprooted a decades-old tree outside Muzium Negara on Jalan Travers here this afternoon.

Amazingly, they survived with only light injuries.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said rescue personnel received an emergency call around 3.21pm and sent a team to the scene immediately.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and highway maintenance workers were clearing fallen trees during heavy rain at Jalan Travers in front of the National Museum May 27, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Upon arrival, the rescuers found that a tree had fallen onto a car and a motorcycle.

“The driver of the vehicle managed to free himself unscathed while the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries to his legs,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Pictures on social media showed that the fallen tree obstructed the entire width of the road heading towards the city centre while protruding tree branches also covered the right lane of the opposite side.

The incident also brought traffic on both sides of the roads to a complete standstill.

According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS), the affected roads have been closed for tree removal works to be performed.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said rescue personnel received an emergency call around 3.21pm and sent a team to the scene immediately. — Picture by Hari Anggara