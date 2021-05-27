Parliament sittings must resume for Malaysia’s sake, Pakatan urges independent panel on Emergency

The PH council said that if the SEIC remains silent, it will raise doubts on whether having Opposition representatives on board was to justify the suspension of Parliament using the Emergency as an excuse. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council today pleaded with members of an independent committee advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to recommend an immediate end to the nationwide Emergency so that Parliament can reconvene as soon as possible.

It said doing so would restore confidence in Malaysia’s democracy, and help the nation recover from Covid-19 that is hurting lives and livelihoods.

“Through our representatives, we call for the Emergency to not only oppose its extension past August 1, but to immediately end it,” the PH council said in a statement addressed to the Special Independent Emergency Committee (SIEC).

PH members within the SIEC include PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke, and former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The PH council said that if the SEIC remains silent, it will raise doubts on whether having Opposition representatives on board was to justify the suspension of Parliament using the Emergency as an excuse.

“Existing strategies to combat Covid-19 must be realigned, and the presidential council has ordered all relevant Pakatan committees to conduct immediate discussions to review these policies, which are needed to save the country from the pandemic,” it said.

The PH council insisted that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has failed to do its part in curbing the pandemic, despite being granted full power to do everything and anything possible added that since the Emergency came into effect on January 11.

It claimed the justification for the lockdown imposed by PN on grounds of curbing Covid-19 was nothing more than a gesture aimed at saving the current administration to stay in power.

“The council is very concerned with the rapid rise in positive cases in almost all states nationwide, which has since exceeded 7,000 cases in three consecutive days, as well as the number of Intensive Care Unit beds which grow more insufficient to handle critical cases.

“Likewise it is saddened by the high number of deaths each day, which has surpassed 60 per day. The council extends its condolences to all those who have lost loved ones due to the pandemic,” it said.

The PH council claimed Parliament’s suspension had not helped Malaysia’s fight against the coronavirus and cited a lack of responsibility, transparency, and a check-and-balance process to support its case.

The SIEC, formed on February 10 this year, is tasked with advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when it would be feasible to lift the Emergency ahead of its scheduled end on August 1.

Headed by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria, it comprises 19 members spanning aspects of Malaysian life such as law, security, politics, healthcare, trade, and academia.