Johor govt allocates RM2.8m to all assemblymen in bipartisan effort against Covid-19

Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government has agreed to allocate an additional total of RM2.8 million to all of its 56 state assemblymen in a bipartisan effort to address the growing Covid-19 pandemic in the state. — Picture courtesy of Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — In a show of bipartisanship, the Johor government will provide a total of RM2.8 million to all 56 state lawmakers, including Opposition assemblymen, to battle the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the additional allocation of RM50,000 to each assemblyman is to be used for advocacy programmes and to help disseminate accurate information about the government’s efforts against the pandemic.

“The views and involvement of all parties, including all elected representatives, are very welcome in ensuring the prosperity of the state,” said Hasni in a statement today.

Since becoming MB, this is the second time that Hasni has provided additional allocation to Opposition assemblymen. The first was last year.

He had earlier chaired Johor’s first bipartisan virtual meeting involving mainly both Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs and assemblymen on the welfare of the state for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last Thursday, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar decreed that all of the state’s MPs and state assemblymen must attend a meeting in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Hasni also announced that the Johor government is also planning to provide the third phase of the state’s economic stimulus package.

Apart from that, he said the state government has also allocated RM10 million for the provision of food baskets.

“The state government always prioritises the welfare and interests of the people, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Various initiatives and assistance have been given to the affected groups and the efforts will continue to be strengthened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasni said in ensuring the vaccination process for Johor is implemented quickly, safely and effectively, the state government has taken several approaches including working closely with the Health Ministry, the Science Technology and Innovation Ministry and all relevant parties.

He added this includes trying to get its own supply of vaccines like buying it from Singapore.

“Apart from that, Johor had earlier sought to obtain a supply of vaccines under the Johor ImmuPlan initiative to obtain an additional supply of 100,000 doses of vaccines for the ‘Economic Frontliners’ in the state.

“As of May 26, a total of 85,849 applications have been received and of that number, 72,180 have met the criteria to be categorised as frontline workers in the Johor state economy,” he said.

Earlier, Hasni said the virtual discussion involving all of Johor’s 26 MPs and 56 assemblymen went well where those involved voiced their views and gave confidence to the state government in leading various efforts at the state level in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank all the elected representatives who were able to participate in this discussion which will continue in the future.

“In the discussion, those present voiced their views and gave confidence to the state government in leading various efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in Johor,” he said.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said the commitment shown by all PN and PH elected representatives is very important to ensure cross-party consensus can be met in facing this pandemic.

“Discussions involving all the elected representatives in the state aim to reach a form of consensus and agreement for the good of the people of Johor,” he said, adding that the views submitted by all present were taken into account for implementation.

Covid-19 cases nationwide continue to rise with 7,857 new cases recorded today. This is the third day in a row that Malaysia has registered more than 7,000 cases in one day.