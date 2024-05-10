SUNGAI PETANI, May 10 — Parental involvement, particularly in offering love and psychological support, significantly influences children’s development, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He highlighted that various issues might arise if children do not receive sufficient attention from their parents.

“While the Ministry of Health (MoH) can initiate various campaigns, parental involvement remains paramount. Parents must take responsibility for their family’s health, particularly that of their children.

“Children’s development relies heavily on parental affection and support. Even changes in children’s behaviour are influenced by their parents,” he told reporters after launching the Health Promotion in Learning Institutions (hePiLi) with Didi & Friends Northern Zone programme at a shopping centre here today.

He said to ensure that health education campaigns meet their objectives, MoH is committed to innovating and being creative in presenting products that capture children’s interest.

“We are very aware of the need to enhance health education programmes by utilising new media, including existing animated icons in the country

“We have various other types of animations such as Upin Ipin, Ejen Ali, and Boboiboy, which have received attention internationally...we will utilise these media through animation approaches to create content that captures the target audience’s attention,” he said.

The HePiLI with Didi & Friends programme aims to promote health in educational institutions, enhancing children’s knowledge and health behavioural skills.

The programme, initiated in November last year and continuing until 2025, will cover 17 locations nationwide. — Bernama