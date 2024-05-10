PUTRAJAYA, May 10 — Muar Member of Parliament (MP) Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has filed an application seeking temporary release of his passport to enable him to go to Singapore and Taiwan.

In his supporting affidavit which was attached to the notice of motion filed on May 8, Syed Saddiq said he wanted to go to Singapore to attend a wedding ceremony of his close friend’s daughter on May 18.

The MP said wanted to accept the invitation of his friend George Yeo Yong-Boon, who is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, as the latter had always given him advice and guidance on how to be a politician with integrity.

In the affidavit sighted by Bernama, Syed Saddiq also said he was invited as one of Malaysia’s representatives by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office In Malaysia to visit Taiwan from June 10 until June 15.

Court of Appeal deputy registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli set May 15 to hear his application. A case management was held before him today.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the hearing date for Syed Saddiq’s application.

On November 9 last year, Syed Saddiq was sentenced to seven years jail and fined RM10 million and two strokes of the cane by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur after being found guilty of four charges for criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering. He filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal on the same day.

Syed Saddiq, 31, a former Youth and Sports minister from 2018 to 2020, was charged with abetting former Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali, who was entrusted with RM1 million of Armada’s funds, to commit criminal breach of trust by misappropriating the funds.

He was also charged with misappropriating RM120,000 from Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise’s Maybank Islamic Bhd account by making Rafiq dispose of the money.

For the two charges framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) Syed Saddiq was accused of laundering money via transactions of RM50,000 each, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account in a bank at Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Baru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The High Court allowed Syed Saddiq’s application for a stay of the execution of all sentences pending appeal. His appeal is fixed for case management on May 14. — Bernama