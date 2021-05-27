Covid jabs scheduled at Sarawak General Hospital tomorrow postponed due to late delivery of vaccines

Dr Arif Husaini Abdul Rahim was found inside a car parked in the hospital compound close to 4pm Tuesday. ― Picture via Wikipedia

KUCHING, May 27 — The Covid-19 vaccination programme scheduled on May 28 at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has been postponed, acting Sarawak Health Director Dr Rosemawati Ariffin said.

Confirming a notice circulated on social media, she said the SGH Covid-19 Vaccine Committee’s postponement notice was issued after SGH was informed by the vaccine supplier that there was a delay in the delivery of the vaccines.

“As stated in the notice, the vaccination programme, which had been set on May 28 at the SGH, has been postponed because we were told of late delivery of the vaccines by the supplier from Kuala Lumpur,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to the notice, recipients will be contacted by SGH on their new appointment schedule via telephone or Whatsapp.

Similarly appointments for vaccinations on May 28 for those in Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau Districts, had also been postponed and rescheduled to May 30.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sibu Division, in a statement yesterday, attributed the postponement to the delay in the delivery of the vaccine.

“The two-day delay for the administration of the second dose injection will not bring any harm or the effect of the vaccine to be injected,” the statement added.

However, the Covid-19 immunisation appointments for those on May 29 remains unchanged.

For Sibu, the vaccination centre (PPV) is the Sibu Indoor Stadium; while for Kanowit, it is Kanowit District Office Hall and in Selangau, the Selangau District Multipurpose Hall.

CITF personnel will also call the recipients to remind them about the change of date and for other feedback on the vaccination.

On Tuesday, the Kuching Division Health Office had issued a notice that the Covid-19 vaccination programme at Stadium Perpaduan, slated for 8am on May 28, will be postponed to 12pm.

It said health officers will contact the affected recipients and inform them of their new appointment schedule.

It said any enquiries should be made by calling the Stadium Perpaduan Covid-19 Vaccination Operations Room at 082-514631, 082-14605, 082-444012 and 082-514960. — Borneo Post



