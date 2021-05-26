Despite ban on celebrations, MoH detects a dozen Raya sub-clusters involving 470 cases

Family members greet each other at the Bandar Bukit Mahkota-Nilai border on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, May 13, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Ministry of Health has detected a dozen new clusters linked to the Hari Raya celebrations just two weeks ago, with Sabah accounting for a third of them.

Making the announcement on Twitter this evening, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Aidilfitri clusters were found in seven states involving 470 cases.

The emergence of these clusters came even as public health authorities had enforced a nationwide movement control order banning Muslims from visiting relatives on the first day of Aidilfitri.

MORE TO COME



