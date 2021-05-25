Prasarana offers RM1,000 in compensation to all 213 LRT crash victims each to cover medical cost, lost income

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman inspects the site of the accident between two LRT trains near the KLCC station in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd today announced an RM1,000 compensation package for over 200 passengers after the collision between two trains on the LRT Kelana Jaya line last night.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman also claimed the incident was beyond the company’s control, and stressed that it will take full responsibility over the matter.

“The incident was an unexpected accident. We apologised to the victims and the public.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened. However, I have discussed with the management and will take necessary action to help the affected passengers,” he told a press conference after visiting the accident site today.

Tajuddin also confirmed that the accident involved 213 passengers who were travelling from Gombak to KLCC.

He said that a total of 64 passengers were rushed to hospital with six sustaining serious injuries, and three requiring ventilator support.

“Other than that, we will also be aiding those who were hospitalised. We will cover their medical expenses from the day they are admitted until they are discharged,” he said.

He also said that Prasana Berhad will also be covering the cost for those who lost their income due to the accident.

“We will help them with their living expenses for a reasonable number of days until they are fit to go back to work,” he added.

Tajuddin also said the cause of the accident is yet to be known and the authorities are still investigating.

“The investigation will take about two weeks,” he added.

He said the management have complied with the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures and only carried 213 passengers in the train, where the full capacity of the train is actually 800.

“Some of the pictures that were circulated in social media are old pictures. We have not allowed so many passengers since the MCO came into effect,” he said.

Tajuddin also assured that their train services including LRT and other trains will resume as usual and there is no problem in it.

“The accident is only between the two trains. The tracks are fine,” he said.

For those passengers who want to reclaim their personal belongings left in the trains can dial 014-7371330 or email [email protected]