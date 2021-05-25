Individual outdoor activities still allowed under revised MCO 3.0, says Youth and Sports Ministry

A woman is seen taking a walk at the Sri Rampai Lake Park in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Outdoors individual workouts and exercises are still allowed under the latest iteration of the movement control order (MCO) starting today, the Ministry of Youth and Sports said today.

In a report by The Star, the ministry’s National Youth and Sports Department director-general Datuk Dr Wasitah Mohd Yusof said that non-contact sports and outdoor activities like jogging, cycling and exercising remain unaffected by the new restrictions.

“There are no changes to the standard operating procedure on the sports and recreation sector which has been approved by the National Security Council (NSC) for the MCO.

“Non-contact sports and recreation activities conducted individually at an open, outdoor area is limited to jogging, cycling and exercise only,” she said.

She then cautioned the public to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the current MCO and to constantly practise Covid-19 preventive measures when exercising outdoors.

“The government acknowledges the importance of exercising and keeping fit through activities like jogging and cycling.

“These activities keep us healthy and also boost our immune system.

“However, please adhere to health SOP at all times. Hopefully, we can put an end to this pandemic one day,” she said.

According to the revised SOPs released a few days back, those who want to continue with their fitness regime must keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters from persons at all times and can only be done in neighbourhoods within the same district said person lives in.