FT minister confirms collision between two LRT trains at KLCC, injuries reported

The scene at KLCC station on the Kelana Jaya line after the ‘incident’.— Pix via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Two LRT trains have collided at an underground section near the KLCC station, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed today.

The minister said there have been confirmed injuries among the passengers but no deaths have been reported. Injured and bloodied passengers are trapped inside the train.

“Preliminary report: trains carrying passengers and an empty train collided, causing some passengers to be flung and others to fall.

“Train from the Ampang station. The incident occurred at the KLCC underground tunnel,” he said on his Twitter account.

Prior to that, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad confirmed an “incident” along its LRT Kelana Jaya line involving two separate trains today.

Earlier, photos and videos began circulating on social media, depicting injured and bloodied passengers trapped in its coaches.

The photos also showed broken glass and debris strewn about the floor of train coaches as several passengers could be seen reassuring the more injured passengers lying on the floor.

Other photos also showed rescue personnel tending to the injured at KLCC station.

“Greetings, we would like to announce that the LRT Kelana Jaya Line is currently experiencing an incident involving trains numbered 40 and 81.

“Our team is mobilising assistance and ongoing rescue efforts. Please remain calm and obey all instructions,” it said in a brief statement here. AskRapidKL’s tweet of the incident.

