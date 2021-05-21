Report: Nilai cops point to AGC for decision not to charge Neelofa, hubby for breaking interstate travel ban in carpet shop visit

The TV personalities were charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Seremban yesterday for violating MCO standard operating procedure (SOP), pleading not guilty. — Picture from Instagram/neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) made the decision not to press charges against celebrity couple Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail who both violated a movement control order (MCO) in crossing state lines to visit a carpet seller in Nilai, Negri Sembilan earlier this month.

Nilai district police chief Superintendent Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman acknowledged that the decision was made based on findings supplied to the AGC as part of police investigations into the case, Berita Harian reported today.

“The issue of crossing state borders involving Neelofa and her husband was not brought to court after evaluations that were done by the AGC.

“Evaluations and the subsequent decision was made based on (witness) statements obtained,” Mohd Fazley was quoted saying.

The TV personalities were charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Seremban yesterday for violating MCO standard operating procedure (SOP), pleading not guilty.

Charges were arraigned following investigations in pictures and videos Neelofa uploaded of herself and Muhammad Haris, popularly known as PU Riz, inside a carpet shop in Nilai on May 2, which immediately went viral.

Neelofa, 32, was charged with failing to scan her details via the MySejahtera application, or manually registering her details, before entering the premises while 26-year-old Muhammad Haris was charged with the same offence, and an additional one for not wearing a face mask.

Late last month, Neelofa and 20 members of her family were slapped with a total of RM60,000 compounds for SOP breaches after being part of and attending her wedding ceremony in March.

The ceremony had violated physical distancing regulations which came to light also after pictures of the ceremony were posted on social media.