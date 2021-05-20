Report: Ex-PM Najib’s son Nazifuddin to remain Malaysia’s Olympic Council sec-gen despite bankruptcy notice from taxman

The Inland Revenue Board served Nazifuddin, the son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, a bankruptcy notice yesterday over his failure to settle outstanding income tax amounting to RM37.6 million. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has confirmed that Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib is still part of the national sports organisation despite being served a bankruptcy notice.

Malay daily Harian Metro reported Norza as saying that Nazifuddin would remain in his position as OCM secretary-general.

“I have already discussed it with Nazifuddin. Furthermore, he still has the appeals process,” he added.

Norza, who is also president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), called for all parties to wait for the outcome of the appeals process first.

“I told him to focus on the Tokyo Olympics, and for now, all his assignments are not affected,” he said.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) served Nazifuddin, the son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, a bankruptcy notice yesterday over his failure to settle outstanding income tax amounting to RM37.6 million, as ruled by the High Court in July last year.

His lawyer, Wee Yeong Kang, said the notice was served on his client on April 30. He added that an affidavit objecting to the bankruptcy notice had been filed on May 6, along with another application to set aside the notice and to have the bankruptcy proceedings postponed.

Case management has been set for June 21.

According to court documents, the government through the IRB filed the notice against 38-year-old Nazifuddin as a debtor in the High Court here on February 4, the same day that a bankruptcy notice was filed against his father, Najib.

Pursuant to Section 103 (2) of the Income Tax Act 1967, a person ordered to pay the assessment has to settle the payment with the IRB even if an appeal has been filed.