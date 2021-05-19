Three new clusters recorded in Sabah, says state minister

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, May 19 — Sabah recorded another three Covid-19 clusters which contributed to the spike in cases today to 160, up from the 95 reported yesterday, says state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the three clusters were the Kolopis Cluster in Penampang with 13 cases, Sungai Imam Cluster in Tawau (27) and Muhibbah Dua Cluster in Lahad Datu (14).

“The cause of the Kolopis Cluster is most likely a ‘marriage blessing’ ceremony held on April 28. As of today, 30 close contacts have been screened and the process to identify the source of infection is still actively being conducted,”

“Meanwhile the Pagar Sungai Imam Cluster occurred following visiting activities during the Aidilfitri celebration. The index case was a man who was detected positive on May 15 after experiencing symptoms. The infection is believed to have spread through gestures such as kissing and handshakes,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Masidi, the Muhibbah Dua Cluster was detected on April 16 when the index case, namely a local man, was screened at a private clinic.

“As a result of active detection and screenings on 22 family members and close contacts, another 13 cases tested positive. Based on movement records, the index case was believed to have been infected during his two-day inter-district travel to Tawau from April 7, for personal matters.

“Besides that, the index case had also attended the breaking of fast and Aidilfitri celebration activities at his in-laws’ house at Kampung Muhibbah with other family members. All the cluster’s 14 Covid-19 positive cases were referred to the Lahad Datu Hospital for further treatment and isolated at the quarantine centre,” he said.

Masidi said out of the 160 positive cases recorded today, Tawau recorded the highest number with 54, followed by Lahad Datu (29), Papar (16), Kota Kinabalu (16), Kuala Penyu (10), Semporna (8), Kunak (6) and Putatan and Kinabatangan with four cases each.

Besides that Kalabakan, Penampang and Sandakan recorded three cases each, Kota Belud (2), and one each in Keningau and Beaufort. — Bernama