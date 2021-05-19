Pikom: Covid-19 a wake-up call to transform using digital technologies

National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) chairman Danny Lee said business communities have to move forward and embrace the changes that are taking place before them. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Covid-19 pandemic has given a wake-up call to people around the globe that they need to transform with the use of digital technologies, wherein the faster and more agile among them will ensure survival.

The National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) chairman Danny Lee said certain people, especially business communities, have to move forward and embrace the changes that are taking place before them.

“Technology will be at the core of this transformation of businesses and society. Our interaction in social spaces, in business communications, and in dealing with the government will change.

“It does not look like the Covid-19 situation will leave us anytime soon, there is only but one way to address it. We must find ways to adapt, live with the situation, and work around the challenges for us to move forward,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the virtual Pikom Digital Summit 2021 today.

Meanwhile, Organising Chair of Pikom Digital Summit 2021 Datuk Seri Ivan Teh said the event focused on engaging the tech industry through thought leadership, trends and insights to spur innovation, adoption of new technologies, and new business models in elevating the ICT (information and communications technology) growth in Malaysia.

“I am sure you know that digitalisation is here to stay and will continue to evolve. It has been evolving even before the pandemic but what is important here is we need to recognise what needs to be done and make sure that no one is left behind.

“Pikom as the leading tech association continues to have the conversation in various areas of technology and digital environment for the country. Industry topics like cyber security, data analytics, AI (artificial intelligence) and GBS (global business services) will be the focus for the four-part series of this year’s Digital Summit,” he added.

Pikom Digital Summit 2021 (Virtual Conference Series) organised by Pikom will be held in four series from May to July 2021, comprising three Pikom Flagship events, namely Pikom Leadership Summit (PLS), Future of Cybersecurity Summit (FOCS), and GBS Summit.

The PLS is a C-Level (high ranking executive) event engaging the tech industry through thought leadership, trends and insights to spur innovation, adoption of new technologies, and new business models in elevating the ICT growth in Malaysia.

The FOCS is a platform initiative by the Pikom Cybersecurity Chapter to address cyber threats and issues of compliance faced by organisations where local and regional experts will share insights and best practices to overcome cyber threats.

GBS summit is an exclusive event brought by Outsourcing Malaysia, a chapter of Pikom that explores an abundance of issues and opportunities in the global business services industry, ranging from strategies to tactics, across regions, industries and technologies. — Bernama