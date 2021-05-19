Melaka to open low-risk quarantine centre at MITC to accommodate increasing Covid-19 cases, says CM

Health Ministry personnel arrange beds at the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh, May 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELAKA, May 19 — The Melaka government will open a Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here on Friday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the PKRC was the sixth opened in the state after Melaka Nursing College, Sungai Udang Prison, Jasin Correctional Centre, Tanjung Kling Correctional Centre and Machap Umboo Immigration Detention Depot, and the first PKRC for the public especially the people of Melaka infected with Covid-19.

“The PKRC is for Covid-19 category 1 and 2 patients and its opening is due to over-crowding at the integrated PKRC at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang due to the sudden increase in cases over the past few days, especially in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“The opening of MITC PKRC was agreed in the State Disaster Management Committee meeting after the average number of positive Covid-19 cases in Melaka currently reached 100 to 120 a day,” he told reporters after visiting the MITC PKRC today.

Commenting further, Sulaiman said the PKRC can accommodate between 1,000 and 1,200 beds at a time.

He said a total of 1,500 personnel from various agencies and departments including the Ministry of Health, Civil Defence Force and volunteers will be deployed at the PKRC. — Bernama