STAR: PBS ‘desperate’ to take over Keningau, Tambunan seats

KOTA KINABALU, May 15 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is “desperate” to take over the Keningau parliamentary and Tambunan state seats from Sabah STAR, its fellow ally in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

STAR Sabah secretary-general Datuk Guandee Kohoi said that the sudden aggressiveness of PBS president Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili was “uncalled for and unbecoming”.

“How ironic that by being so aggressive against a fellow member of the GRS coalition, Ongkili is making the people wonder whether his judgement is logical and what are his real intentions.

“Apparently he is so desperate to take over the Keningau parliamentary and Tambunan state constituencies from Dr Jeffrey’s hand that he is now willing to go sai lang (betting everything) on his political career and on PBS’ future,” said Kohoi in a statement.

Ongkili had recently chided Sabah STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan for “stirring sentiments for political mileage”. He had also expressed his willingness to work with Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Kohoi wondered whether Ongkili’s attack was a brazen effort to reawaken PBS from its dwindling support.

He opined that Ongkili’s attack had made the leaders and members of Sabah STAR more united.

“It also appears he is throwing all co-operation between PBS and STAR to the winds. And by so doing he is sacrificing the whatever unity there is left in GRS.

“This intention is confirmed in his willingness to work with Warisan, which in turn is toying with the idea of working with Umno,” said Kohoi.

“So is it any wonder that PBS had in fact violated the gentlemen’s agreement not to clash with STAR in any constituency in the last state general election?” he further questioned.

Kohoi is however upbeat on the effect of PBS’ new hostility because it is opening new avenues and increasing the support for Sabah STAR.

“How ironic that by attacking us, and declaring intention to work with Warisan and to align with Malayan parties, Ongkili is making the people realise the great value in the far-reaching and visionary stance of Dr Jeffrey who wants to do away with Malayan parties, and to call for a new draft of the Malaysia Agreement.

“How unwise of PBS to want to take the opposite direction! This new turn is actually putting the final nail on the coffin of PBS’ original struggle of 1985,” Kohoi stressed. — Borneo Post Online