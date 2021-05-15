Sentul firecracker incident: Police nab another four suspects

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said that the suspects admitted to setting off firecrackers and throwing them at policemen. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Police have arrested four more school students on suspicion of setting off firecrackers and throwing them at policemen on duty at the Sri Perak apartments, Bandar Baru Sentul, on Thursday.

All four suspects, aged between 14 and 16, were arrested in raids carried out at the apartments between 10pm yesterday and 3am today.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said that during the interrogation, the suspects admitted to being involved in the incident, with some of them setting off firecrackers and throwing them at policemen.

He said that they admitted to throwing the firecrackers because they were dissatisfied with the police’s move to stop the activity of playing with firecrackers in the area.

“All suspects were remanded for three days starting today until May 17 for further investigation,” he told reporters at the Sentul district police headquarters, today.

Beh said that the police took stern action on the issue as it could cause injuries to the public or start a fire, if not addressed.

“People are advised not to set off firecrackers because it is prohibited,” he said.

