Nurseries, kindergartens in Sarawak can operate from Monday, says state minister

Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said for record and monitoring purposes, all early childhood institution operators were required to inform the ministry about their operations through the Early Childhood Development Division. — Borneo Post Online pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 15 — Nurseries and kindergartens in Sarawak will be allowed to operate from Monday with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

State Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said as of May 11, a total of 102 applications to operate were received from private kindergartens involving 286 children of frontliners and 1,022 children of workers in essential services.

She said permission to operate was also given to 96 SeDIDIK nurseries under the state government involving 952 children, and 1,087 Kemas kindergartens with 3,702 children.

“Besides that, 176 Tabika Perpaduan preschools are also allowed to operate involving 155 children of frontliners, and 1,141 children of those in the essential services sectors,” she said in a statement here, yesterday.

She said for record and monitoring purposes, all early childhood institution operators were required to inform the ministry about their operations through the Early Childhood Development Division via this link. — Bernama