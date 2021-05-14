Normal wards at Seremban hospital converted into semi-ICU for Covid-19 patients

SEREMBAN, May 14 — Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) here has converted several normal wards into semi-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Negri Sembilan.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S.Veerapan said the move was taken to accommodate more critical cases requiring respiratory assistance as the ICU beds of the hospital are almost full.

“HTJ has 10 ICU beds while Tampin Hospital has four beds and we will be adding another four ICU beds.

“So far, the existing respiratory equipment are in use and as an initial measure, the Negri Sembilan Health Department has requested for more machines from the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement here today.

As at yesterday, there were 100 new Covid-19 cases reported in Negri Sembilan, taking the cumulative cases to 20,248.

Veerapan also said Rembau Hospital is no longer taking in Covid-19 patients, as it is only treating normal patients. — Bernama