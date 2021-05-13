EMCO in two localities in Sarawak lifted today

KUCHING, May 13 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in two localities in Sarawak was lifted today, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement, it said the order was lifted after no more new cases were reported in both localities, namely Rumah Payau Emperan Datuk, Sungai Pinang in Sarikei district and Kampung Sagah in Kuching district.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the state rose to 37,121 after 395 new cases were reported today, in addition to two fatalities, taking the death toll to 214.

The fatalities involved a local woman, aged 71, and a local man, aged 79, who died at the Sibu Hospital, the statement read.

In a related development, the state Health Department announced that it had detected a new Covid-19 cluster, namely the Jalan Lilin Cluster in Miri district, which is a community cluster sparked by a birthday celebration. — Bernama