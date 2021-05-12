Lokman Adam nabbed again under Emergency Ordinance, probed under Communications and Multimedia Act

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said he would be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and detained last night for his remand application today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― Former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam was arrested by the police yesterday, his second time under the Emergency Ordinance which now outlaws “fake news” on Covid-19.

Lokman confirmed this via a Facebook post where he said he would be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and detained last night for his remand application today.

“[Today] there will be a remand application at Dang Wangi district police station,” Lokman said.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah confirmed the arrest to Malay daily Harian Metro, adding that investigations will be carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, D5, of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The reason for Lokman’s arrest is still unknown.

Malay Mail is reaching out to the police for further information.

Section 233 of the abovementioned Act states that improper use of network facilities or network service is punishable with a RM50,000 fine, one year imprisonment, or both.

Last month, Lokman was detained by police under the same Ordinance for his statement on a police officer in Pahang, the late assistant commissioner Shariman Saidin, who was confirmed to have died from a heart attack and not from Covid-19 vaccine complications.