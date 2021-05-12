In Johor, cops cripple liquor smuggling syndicate with RM9.56m worth of seizure

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (left) and Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar during a media conference at a premise in Senai, Kulai today. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, May 12 — Police managed to cripple a liquor smuggling syndicate specialising in domestic state distribution after seizing various types of liquor worth RM9.56 million with the arrest of two suspects.

The two male suspects, a local and Myanmar national aged 25 and 35, were detained during a raid mounted by police personnel from Battalion 5 of the Simpang Renggam General Operations Force (GOF) and the Kulai district police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar said the raid was carried out in conjunction with the nationwide anti-contraband operation called Op Kontraban at 6.10am at a premises in Taman Desa Idaman in Senai here.

“During the raid, police arrested the two individuals who are believed to be directly involved in liquor smuggling activities consisting of what is suspected to be fake as well as untaxed alcoholic beverages.

“As a result of the raid, police managed to seize a total of 93 drums containing 18,600 litres of fake liquor, 17 gallons containing 340 litres of mixed liquor essence and 5,419 bottles or 4,138.84 litres of liquor which are believed to have eluded customs duties,” said Abd Rahim in a media conference in Senai here today.

Also present were Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director (GOF) Datuk Kasuahdi Ali and GOF Central Brigade commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Muhamad Abdul Halim.

In addition to the arrest and seizures, Abd Rahim said investigators also confiscated a Toyota Hiace van, five water pumps, several rolls of customs stickers that are believed to be fake and two bench drill machines that are suspected to be used in liquor smuggling activities.

He said the total value of the liquor, including seized items was RM9.56 million.

“The case will be investigated by the Kulai district police CID and is classified under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976,” said Abd Rahim.

Meanwhile, Abd Rahim said, the GOF Central Brigade had successfully conducted 52 raids under Op Kontraban in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor from January 1 to May 10.

“During the raids, the operation team had successfully made 118 arrests, involving individuals aged 23 to 64, who were directly involved in smuggling activities involving contraband goods.

“Among the items seized were cigarettes, liquor, drugs, firecrackers, rice and vehicles with the total seizure estimated to be worth RM27.05 million,” he said.

Abd Rahim said police will continue to carry out their duties to maintain security and public order in the country.

“At the same time, police hope that the public can be the eyes and ears of the police force by providing all kinds of information related to smuggling cases.

“We need to ensure that the country is not invaded by smuggling elements,” said Abd Rahim.