MCO: Sabah hopes to maintain existing SOP, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the existing SOP was seen to be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic and managed to keep the number of daily new cases in the state at a low level. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TUARAN, May 11 — The Sabah state government is hoping to maintain the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb Covid-19 transmission in the state although the movement control order will be implemented nationwide starting tomorrow until June 7.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the existing SOP was seen to be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic and managed to keep the number of daily new cases in the state at a low level.

“It’s true that the federal government and the National Security Council have agreed to implement the MCO nationwide but we (the state government) are asking for flexibility as the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah is still low.

“We are requesting for this flexibility because the measures that we have taken from the beginning, such as the ban on Ramadan bazaar activities, have managed to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the state,” he told reporters here, today.

Hajiji said despite the flexibility, the Sabah people must continue to adhere to the SOP and be responsible as the fight against the pandemic is far from over.

Earlier, the chief minister presented Aidilfitri, Kaamatan and Gawai contributions to 5,400 recipients in Tuaran district.

At the event, Hajiji also presented food supplies and hygiene kits from Yayasan Petronas to 300 recipients. — Bernama