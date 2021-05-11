MCO 3.0: Dr Noor Hisham, Ismail Sabri set to hold joint-conference at 5pm

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic) will address a media conference together this evening . — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob are set to hold a joint press conference later today at 5pm.

This marks the first time both officials have held a joint press conference, as they are usually held separately.

Ismail usually holds his press conferences in the afternoon, with Dr Noor Hisham's following later in the evening.

It is believed the joint press conference is being held due to the surge in Covid-19 cases since the middle of March, with yesterday's daily infections standing at 3,807 cases, while Sunday saw 3,733 cases.

Members of public have also been disgruntled with the conflicting and confusing standard operating procedures as the country enters yet another movement control order nationwide dubbed MCO 3.0 tomorrow.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that MCO 3.0 will start tomorrow until June 7.