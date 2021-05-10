MCO: Compulsory work-from-home order for private sector with 30pc cap on management staff

Employers must enforce the work from home policy with an attendance of not more than 30 per cent of managerial staff at any one time. — TODAY file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A mandatory work-from-home (WFH) policy will be implemented as part of the movement control order (MCO) that will come into effect nationwide this Wednesday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

“Employers must enforce the work from home policy with an attendance of not more than 30 per cent of managerial staff at any one time.

“WFH for the public sector will be decided by guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary to the government from time to time,” Muhyiddin said through a statement issued earlier today.

The announcement for the nationwide restrictions came days after several states including those in the Klang Valley were placed under an MCO, and despite the government’s assurance against implementing a blanket lockdown.