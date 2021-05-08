Minister: MCO in six Penang areas, three Perak sub-districts and Kuantan

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to members of the media after officiating a groundbreaking ceremony in Jalan Bernama, Kuala Lumpur, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the government will be enforcing the movement control order (MCO) on three district and subdistricts in Penang, as well as three subdistricts in Perak and Kuantan district in Pahang.

Ismail said in Penang the areas affected are the districts of Timur Laut, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan as well as the sub-districts of Mukim 12 in Barat Daya and Bandar Butterworth and Mukim 14 in Seberang Perai Utara.

“In Perak, the Hulu Kinta area that includes Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjung Rambutan will also be placed under MCO,” he said in a statement this evening.

The government also announced enhanced MCOs (EMCO) at Genting View Resort in Genting Highlands and at Kampung Meripoh, Kota Bahagia, as well as Muadzam Shah in Rompin, Pahang.

