Domestic Trade Ministry assures sufficient supply of controlled goods in Penang for festive season

Chicken traders are pictured at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — The Penang Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) today gave its assurance that the supply of controlled goods such as chicken and meat in the state is sufficient for the festive season.

Its director, Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said the supply was also sufficient if the movement control order (MCO) was to be implemented in the state again.

“Consumers do not have to worry. The supply of controlled goods such as chicken and meat for the festive season is guaranteed,” he told reporters after conducting an inspection and monitoring of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri 2021 at Pasar Awam Bayan Baru today.

Mohd Ridzuan said a total of 1,448 inspections have been carried out at various premises through an operation dubbed Ops Pantau which has been implemented in the state over the last two weeks.

Fifteen cases have been recorded under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 for offences such as failure to display price tags and selling controlled items above the prescribed price, he said.

“The Penang KPDNHEP also issues 14 notices under Section 21 of the same act against chicken traders through ‘Ops Rantaian Ayam’ to obtain information on the price hike,” said Mohd Ridzuan.

He said the implementation of the SHMMP for Aidilfitri 2021 in the state involved 29 items such as chicken, egg, meat, vegetables and sea produce.

“So far, we have not received any complaints from consumers on the increase in prices of controlled items during the implementation of the scheme from April 21,” he said. — Bernama