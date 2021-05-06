Report: Selangor tahfiz owners to be charged with child abuse

On April 27, it was reported that eight students were rescued by the police after allegations of abuse surfaced at the tahfiz. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A married couple suspected of committing child abuse at a tahfiz in Taman Tun Abdul Razak in Ampang Jaya, Selangor will be charged at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today.

In a report by Sinar Harian, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak was quoted as saying that his department had concluded its investigations and the case has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“The first suspect, a teaching staff at the tahfiz, will be charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing harm with the use of a weapon while the second charge is under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.

Farouk added that the second suspect will be charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing harm to another person.

On April 27, it was reported that eight students were rescued by the police after allegations of abuse surfaced at the tahfiz.

Farouk said that the tahfiz was opened in October 2020 and is owned by the couple being charged, adding that the alleged abuse was uncovered when a mother of the student went to the tahfiz to pay her child’s school fees.

“The complainant found her son in a state of fear and in tears. He clung to her and said he did not want to attend the school anymore,” he added.

According to Farouk, the complainant brought her son home and was told that the male suspect had allegedly punched him in the back of the neck and hit his leg and hand with a rotan, leaving visible injuries all over his body.

“The suspect’s wife also allegedly slapped the victim on the cheek four times,” he said.