Najib fined RM3,000 for Covid-19 SOP breach during restaurant visit in Bukit Bintang last March

In the incident that was caught on camera footage that went viral, the former prime minister was seen being ushered to his seat immediately after he arrived at a popular chicken rice shop in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been fined RM3,000 for two violations of existing Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) during his visit to a restaurant in Bukit Bintang here last March.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the two fines — both RM1,500 each — were imposed on Najib for his failure to have his temperature recorded and to register himself through MySejahtera or manually when he entered the restaurant.

The offence took place at the popular Restoran Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng here in Bukit Bintang.

Mohamad Zainal also said the restaurant manager, Yeok Wei Hao, was also fined RM10,000 for failing to instruct Najib to scan the outlet’s QR code using MySejahtera as stipulated under the existing SOP.

“All those involved will be issued their fines at the earliest. Therefore the total fines issued is RM13,000,” he said in a statement today.

He said the decision to fine both Yeok and Najib was based on a decision by the Attorney General’s Chambers after it returned the investigation paper earlier today.

Following public uproar, Najib admitted he was at fault and asked authorities to fine him for his mistake.

In a Facebook post today, Najib acknowledged the fines and said he was prepared to pay the aforementioned amount after he previously admitted fault.

“I and the commoners will be investigated by the police and fined by the government. If government ministers were the one breaching SOPs, I don’t know lah,” he said, in veiled reference to the authorities’ inaction against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for chairing a political meeting around the same time of his offence.