PM Muhyiddin launches RM3.5b ‘Jaringan Prihatin’ programme to help B40 community bridge digital divide

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) officiates the launch of 'Jaringan Prihatin' at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya May 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 5 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today launched the Jaringan Prihatin Programme involving an allocation of RM3.5 billion in an effort to bridge the digital gap of the B40 group.

He said the programme will benefit approximately 8.5 million people from the B40 group who will be able to own smartphones or enjoy the broadband internet plan.

The government will provide RM2 billion of the total allocation, while telecommunication companies and service providers will chip in the remaining RM1.5 billion, especially in terms of free data, he said at the launch of the programme here today.

Also present was Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“In order to bridge the digital gap among the community, there is a need to ensure that everyone can get the access at a reasonable cost, and has the skill to make optimal use of the internet by 2030,” he said. — Bernama