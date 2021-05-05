Covid-19: Malaysia bans entry of travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the ban covered all categories of long-term social visit pass holders, business travellers and social visitors. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — After banning Indian nationals from entering Malaysia, the government today extended the ban to cover travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the ban covered all categories of long-term social visit pass holders, business travellers and social visitors.

“However, exemptions are given to holders of diplomatic and official passports as provided for under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961,” he said in a statement today on the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO).

He said this category of travellers could enter Malaysia subject to the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The government had earlier banned visitors from India following an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases in that country. — Bernama