Thousands eager to register for AstraZeneca jab... but slots dry up

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Within seconds of the application for the AstraZeneca vaccine opening at noon today, the slots disappeared.

Either they have all been taken up or a technical glitch is preventing people in the Klang Valley and Selangor from submitting their applications.

At the time of writing, social media is rife with shared complaints of frustrated efforts to get the vaccine which is on a parallel track but not part of the main national vaccination programme.

