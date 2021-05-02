Police near Kedah border increase mobile roadblocks to prevent inter-state travel via rat trails

The police have intensified mobile roadblocks at four rat trail locations near the Kedah border to prevent inter-state travel. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KEPALA BATAS, May 2 — The police have intensified mobile roadblocks at four rat trail locations near the Kedah border to prevent inter-state travel, especially with several districts in the state currently under the movement control order (MCO).

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the four locations are in Kepala Batas and Tasek Gelugor, where the rat trails are village roads and pathways in padi fields.

“Besides intensifying mobile roadblocks, the motorcycle patrol unit and patrol cars also conduct regular patrols at rat trail locations to prevent inter-state crossing in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

He said currently, six roadblocks are mounted at the state’s border in the SPU district and the number will be increased with the approaching Aidilfitri in anticipation of more people crossing the state’s border to return to their hometown for the celebration.

“The Ops Covid monitoring team will also be increased from 20 to 40 teams, involving 350 police officers and personnel,” he told reporters here, today.

He was met by reporters after an integrated operation involving the police, Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), Health Ministry (MOH) and Home Affairs Ministry at two Aidilfitri bazaar in the SPU district.

Meanwhile, Noorzainy said the organiser of the Aidilfitri bazaar at Midtown Kubang Menerong, Tasek Gelugor here, was compounded RM20,000 for non-compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP), especially on physical distancing among visitors.

In an inspection at Mahabbah Carnival at Bertam, he said, steps had been taken by the organiser in ensuring better compliance with the SOP.

“Although the number of visitors was high, physical distancing was observed and the organiser limited the number of people at the bazaar to 450 people at a time, as well as b provided special tags and special routes for exit and entry to the place,” he added. — Bernama